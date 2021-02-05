Health officials warn of Super Bowl party dangers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Health officials are warning people not to congregate while watching this year’s Super Bowl this Sunday.

As with Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers, they say Super Bowl parties can potentially become super-spreader events.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is urging everyone not to gather in large numbers to watch the Chiefs try to defend their NFL title against the Buccaneers.

“When people get together in private residences in close proximity, that is one of the single most effective ways to spread this disease,” Stack said. “We can’t afford to have the disease spread now.”

Football fans, as well as people who just like watching the commercials and halftime show, are asked to stick to the guidelines used over the holidays and limit gatherings to eight or fewer people, social distance, and wear masks.

“Wear your masks at all times,” Stack said. “It’s difficult when you have parties, because people eat and drink, and you take your mask off, and that’s exactly what makes the infection easily spread.”

The CDC says the safest way to watch the battle for the Lombardi Trophy is at home with immediate family only.

Ashland resident Dave Whitt looks forward to his family’s Super Bowl party every February, but this weekend they’re scaling back their annual get-together to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Their party is usually attended by around 15 people. This year, Whitt says just a few of them will watch the big game together.

“You don’t get to see everybody that you normally see, so it makes it kind of rough, but it’s better than getting COVID,” Whitt said.

