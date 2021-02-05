Kanawha County students to start 5-day, in-person class weeks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students in Kanawha County will return to in-person class five days a week, beginning Monday, Feb. 8.

Students who opted for e-Learning and virtual classes will stay remote as planned.

The county has been operating on a blended model since January 19.

Gov. Jim Justice said previously that all students needed to be back to in-person learning by Jan. 19. The state did allow for counties to slowly readjust to going back to class amid the pandemic by using blended models.

The CDC said earlier this week that schools can safely reopen during the pandemic.

