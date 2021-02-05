Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges after raid

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after a raid.

On Friday morning, officers with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T. performed a search warrant at a residence on Monroe Street.

The Scioto County Sheriff and Portsmouth Police Chief say during the search, officials found approximately 32 grams of suspected methamphetamine a.k.a. “ice”, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, approximately $560, drug paraphernalia and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the suspected meth seized is $1,600.

Rodney W. Green, 54, was charged with Trafficking and Possession of suspected Methamphetamine, both felonies of the 2nd degree, and Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree.

Green is in the Scioto County Jail.

The Portsmouth Fire Department also assisted with the operation.

If you have any drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, you can call (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

