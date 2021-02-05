Many Cabell County Schools employees receive second COVID-19 vaccinations

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly 450 Cabell County Schools staff members age 50 and above got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday evening in the concourse at Huntington High School.

Several tell WSAZ it’s an enormous relief.

“I feel like I can go back to some normal life.” Mary Gue, a fifth grade teacher at Cox Landing Elementary, said. “I’ve been nervous. I have health issues, and I’ve been concerned about catching it. And being a teacher in the classroom, I don’t want to carry it to anybody, so I’m glad to have this done.”

“My wife and I were trying to decide whether to do it now or do it later, and we thought about the kids.” Highlawn Elementary teachers assistant Lionel Hope said. “We wanted to get it now so we’d be protected for the kids.”

Teachers are also optimistic this will help them get back to five days a week of in-person classes.

School officials are hoping to hold another clinic at Huntington High next Friday for about 550 more staff members who’ve already gotten their first dose.

However, they say they haven’t gotten confirmation from the state yet that those doses will be available.

