McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The global consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in advising businesses on how to sell more prescription opioids, fueling the Tri-States opioid epidemic.

“We deeply regret that we did not adequately acknowledge the tragic consequences of the epidemic unfolding in our communities,” McKinsey Global Managing Partner Kevin Sneader said in a statement Thursday, noting the company cooperated with investigations. “With this agreement, we hope to be part of the solution to the opioid crisis in the U.S.”

The settlement resolves allegations that McKinsey & Company Inc. collected millions from the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers, most notably a more than 15-year relationship with Purdue Pharma, to boost sales of OxyContin even well after the opioid epidemic peaked.

“Marketing efforts to boost the profits of opioid drug makers have caused – and continue to cause – immense harm to West Virginia,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Such strategies valued profits above human life, and those responsible must be held accountable. These funds must be used to solve the root causes of opioid abuse, and I am committed to working to develop a long-term plan to help our state’s citizens and communities on a road to recovery.”

Ohio and Kentucky were among 47 states, the District of Colombia, and five U.S. territories to reach a $573 million settlement. West Virginia announced a $10 million settlement with the company.

Under the settlement terms, Ohio will receive $20 million this year and $4.7 million spread over the next four years to help remediate the harm caused by the opioid epidemic. Kentucky will receive $10.8 million.

“While no amount of money will ever be enough to make up for the devastation caused by putting profits ahead of people’s lives, the settlement announced today is another step toward loosening the grip that addiction has on our state and helping Ohioans recover,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Morrisey suggested these strategies valued profits above human life, and those responsible must be held accountable.

“These funds must be used to solve the root of the opioid abuse, and I am committed to working to develop a long-term plan to help our state’s citizens and communities on a road to recovery.

Morrisey plans to use the settlement money to target three areas.

“I think what we need to do is address the root cause of the problems. When you’re talking with experts, they suggest treatment, prevention, and education. We have to make sure there are no additional people, no new generation that falls prey to this horrible epidemic,” Morrisey said.

The settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing by McKinsey. All parties agreed to the settlement to avoid the expense and uncertainty of further litigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.