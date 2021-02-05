One in custody after accident shuts down MacCorkle Avenue

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Thursday evening after an accident that shut down the westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston, according to South Charleston police.

Police say a truck with a trailer attached pulled over onto the side of the road and the driver got out to check the trailer when another vehicle hit the parked truck.

Police say the driver of that vehicle was presumed to be under the influence and was taken into custody.

South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the crash.

Only minor injuries were reported, according to Metro 911.

There is no word yet on charges or when MacCorkle Avenue will reopen.

