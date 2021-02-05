Advertisement

Revised OSU football schedule released

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) scores past Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (5)...
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) scores past Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A revised 2021 football schedule was released Friday afternoon by the Big Ten Conference and if affected Ohio State minimally. It features the same nine Big Ten teams with the same dates for home and away games and the same locations per date (home or away).

2021 Schedule (former schedule)

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers (at Nebraska

Oct. 9 – Maryland (Purdue)

Oct. 16 – Off (Off)

Oct. 23 – at Indiana (at Rutgers)

Oct. 30 – Penn State (Michigan State)

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska (at Indiana)

Nov. 13 – Purdue (Maryland)

Nov. 20 – Michigan State (Penn State)

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.
Driver walks away from crash
KSP is currently searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of...
KSP | Two men wanted for attempted murder
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
A woman who faked her own death and was later found hiding in a closet was sentenced Wednesday...
Woman who faked her own death sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

No OU at BGSU this weekend
The home-town Bears doubled up the road Bears Thursday night.
Shawnee State sweeps UPike
Shawnee State teams in hoops action
Shawnee State teams in hoops action
Herd players garner CUSA preseason softball honors