Reward offered for information about arson

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection to an arson that took place in January.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire occurred in Berkeley County sometime between January 24 and January 31 at a home on Henshaw Road in Bunker Hill.

Those with information are encouraged to call the W.Va. Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

The investigation is a joint effort of the WVSFMO and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

