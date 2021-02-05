Route 60 reopens in Cedar Grove after accident

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of Route 60 are back open in Cedar Grove after an accident, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the road was blocked by the accident in front of GoMart.

Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriffs Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

