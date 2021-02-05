Shawnee State sweeps UPike

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Shawnee State doubled up UPike Thursday night in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 6th ranked NAIA men’s team won by a final of 101-90 and improve to 20-2 on the year and 15-1 in the Mid-South Conference. EJ Onu scored 23 points to lead the Bears while Miles Thomas, James Jones and Amier Gilmore combined for 56 points. For his career, Onu has 1,411 points and 473 blocks.

From the women’s game, Shawnee State pulled away from UPike late in the game to win it 80-72. Brande Snow scored 35 points while Carson Roney had a double-double in the win. Their record is now 16-4 overall and 10-4 in the MSC and can get program win number 850 when they play at the University of Cumberlands Saturday.

Here are the highlights from both games that aired on WSAZ Thursday night.

