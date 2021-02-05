Advertisement

Shawnee State sweeps UPike

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Shawnee State doubled up UPike Thursday night in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 6th ranked NAIA men’s team won by a final of 101-90 and improve to 20-2 on the year and 15-1 in the Mid-South Conference. EJ Onu scored 23 points to lead the Bears while Miles Thomas, James Jones and Amier Gilmore combined for 56 points. For his career, Onu has 1,411 points and 473 blocks.

From the women’s game, Shawnee State pulled away from UPike late in the game to win it 80-72. Brande Snow scored 35 points while Carson Roney had a double-double in the win. Their record is now 16-4 overall and 10-4 in the MSC and can get program win number 850 when they play at the University of Cumberlands Saturday.

Here are the highlights from both games that aired on WSAZ Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Gordon Massie was reported missing from near South Charleston.
Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Kanawha Co. man
A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.
Driver walks away from crash
KSP is currently searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of...
KSP | Two men wanted for attempted murder

Latest News

Shawnee State teams in hoops action
Shawnee State teams in hoops action
Herd players garner CUSA preseason softball honors
WVU baseball
WVU baseball ranked in preseason poll
Herd baseball announces 2021 spring schedule