Volunteers needed for Charleston warming center

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON , W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re a night owl with extra time on your hands, the United Way of Central West Virginia could use your help.

They are currently looking for volunteers to help them out with a warming center. Friday, they hosted a virtual training class on Zoom. The session was meant to teach people how to be volunteers and inform them of their responsibilities. COVID-19 protocols were also discussed.

After the session, volunteers can find a section of the overnight shift that works for them.

“The eight to midnight shift, midnight to four a.m. and then four a.m. to eight in the morning,” said Margaret O’Neal.

Warming centers are a collaboration between United Way of Central West Virginia, the Salvation Army, Kanawha Valley Collective, Cabin Creek Health Systems and the city of Charleston.

The center opens when the temperature drops to 15 degrees or lower. If you’re not able to make that kind of commitment, O’Neal encourages donations.

Items like hand warmers, scarves and blankets are welcome. For more information click here.

