WATCH | Baby Dog makes Super Bowl prediction

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida for Super Bowl LV, but West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is relying on animal instincts to determine the outcome.

At the end of his press briefing Friday, Gov. Justice brought out his prognosticator, Baby Dog, to discuss the winner of this weekend’s game.

The governor says his trusty, beloved pooch signed her seal of approval on the Buccaneers winning 31 to 20.

