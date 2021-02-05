W.Va. Governor announces more funding for school lunch program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a second round of funding for the school lunch program.

He made the announcement during a press conference on Friday.

According to the governor, there will be a second round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) funding allocated for eligible children who qualify for free or reduced lunch prices in school meals during the pandemic. This program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services. The funding has already resulted in more than $72 million in food assistance support for West Virginia’s children and an estimated $200 million is expected for the next round of benefits.

On February 4, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved issuance of a second round of P-EBT for children who would have received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program if their schools were not closed or operating at reduced attendance hours due to COVID-19.

This will start to be released mid-March and applied retroactively to the beginning of the school year.

Families will receive their new electronic benefits cards in the mail.

“We are incredibly grateful that another round of these benefits will be allocated in West Virginia, even as the challenges posed by the pandemic continue,” Gov. Justice said. “Our children are our greatest treasure in West Virginia and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do – it’s why, the moment we closed our schools last year, we went right to work delivering millions of meals all across the state. So, we appreciate the extra help this program will continue to provide.”

“It is necessary that children’s nutritional needs are met to assure that they remain healthy and ready to learn,” said Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill J. Crouch. “We know the pandemic has been an incredibly stressful time for West Virginia families and hope that P-EBT alleviates some challenges.”

There will be a public information hotline and website available starting Monday, February 15, to explain the latest round of P-EBT.

Governor Justice also says they received a letter on Thursday from Senator Michelle Benson from Minnesota. The letter thanks the West Virginia team for leading the way and requesting advice on how to improve vaccine distribution in Minnesota.

This week, the administration rate for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far in West Virginia is at 99.1% and 73.2% for second doses.

In the last 24 hours, 15,088 vaccines have been given.

The goal is to get 100% of shots in arms each week, the governor says.

The governor says they are going into session. He says there a lot of activities in the Capitol right now. Everybody is back to work in lots of different places, but the governor says he doesn’t want people to come back if they can get their work done from home. However, the cabinet secretary can deem you’re needed back.

