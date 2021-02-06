Advertisement

19 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported 19 more COVID-19-related deaths

According to DHHR, 549 more cases of COVID-19 have also been reported.

DHHR says it has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 63-year old female from Pleasants County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Pleasants County, an 86-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, and a 79-year old female from Mason County.

As of Saturday morning, DHHR reports there have been 1,983,050 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 124,190 total cases and 2,119 total deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,146), Berkeley (9,156), Boone (1,474), Braxton (755), Brooke (1,940), Cabell (7,263), Calhoun (216), Clay (362), Doddridge (427), Fayette (2,478), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,309), Hampshire (1,427), Hancock (2,527), Hardy (1,239), Harrison (4,607), Jackson (1,598), Jefferson (3,421), Kanawha (11,347), Lewis (904), Lincoln (1,154), Logan (2,529), Marion (3,488), Marshall (2,890), Mason (1,701), McDowell (1,287), Mercer (3,987), Mineral (2,522), Mingo (1,997), Monongalia (7,299), Monroe (900), Morgan (882), Nicholas (1,089), Ohio (3,463), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,459), Putnam (3,940), Raleigh (4,315), Randolph (2,264), Ritchie (577), Roane (476), Summers (681), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (588), Upshur (1,569), Wayne (2,452), Webster (272), Wetzel (1,027), Wirt (331), Wood (6,669), Wyoming (1,653).

