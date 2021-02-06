Crews Respond to head-on collision

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a head-on collision in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers it happened in front of the Dollar General on Elk River Road.

Two people have been transported to the hospital.

Dispatchers say more people may have to be taken to the hospital.

The extend of their injuries are unknown.

