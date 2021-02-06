First Warning Forecast | Several things to watch in coming days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The week ahead will have no shortage of excitement in the weather department as the potential for numerous rounds of wintry precipitation and the eventual arrival of bitter temperatures is monitored closely. Adding to the “excitement” is the fact that the forecast is still not clear-cut beyond mid-week, meaning that changes are possible. Be sure to check back often for updates throughout the week.

Saturday evening stays quiet through midnight as temperatures fall to the mid 30s. After midnight, snow begins to spread across the region. This may start as a bit of rain first but will quickly change over to snow as temperatures drop.

Snow showers will be seen from late Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s. A few slick and slushy spots could develop on roadways, sidewalks, and driveways. The highest snow accumulations are expected across southeastern Kentucky and southern, eastern West Virginia where totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely. Farther north and west, a coating to an inch is expected, with the lowest amounts across southeastern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky. It is important to note that this system has been a difficult one to track, and there could still be slight changes in amounts. For now, highest impacts are expected in those southern and eastern zones, and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for these locations starting late Saturday evening.

Snow showers will continue Sunday morning, then taper by midday, giving way to returning sunshine for the afternoon. However, high temperatures will only rise to the mid 30s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

A few rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday morning as temperatures fall to the low 30s. The afternoon will be dry and mostly cloudy with high temperatures rising to the mid 40s.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all be cloudy with a wintry mix possible each day. This mix can include anything from rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. High temperatures will stay at if not slightly below freezing on Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, there is some uncertainty as to how warm (or cold) afternoon temperatures get. For now, it is looking likely that they should rise above freezing to the upper 30s both days.

Saturday will see a mostly cloudy sky with a lingering wintry mix of precipitation possible during the morning hours. Could this finally be the day the arctic chill invades? One computer model says yes, another says no. For now, plan to expect temperatures to stay below freezing all day in the 20s, but even colder temperatures are possible.

Be sure to keep checking back for updates on this difficult and ever-changing forecast!

