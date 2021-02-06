First Warning Forecast | Winter reaches into its bag of tricks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An active weather pattern sets up for the next several days with numerous systems likely impacting the area. However, forecast confidence is admittedly not very high, especially towards the end of next week, since bitter air may have a difficult time entering the region. This wreaks havoc in determining precipitation types as well. So, much of the week ahead may be characterized by a “just wait and see” mentality.

Saturday morning starts with flurries and scattered snow showers along and north of I-64, while the sky is mostly clear south. Where snow falls heavily enough, a quick dusting is possible. Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s in urban centers and on hilltops but have fallen as low as the mid 20s in rural locations and sheltered valleys.

The patchy snow tapers by midday, with a partly cloudy sky across the region expected Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the mid 40s.

Saturday evening stays quiet through midnight as temperatures fall to the mid 30s. After midnight, snow spreads across the region, perhaps starting as a bit of rain first before quickly changing over.

Snow showers will be seen from late Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures fall to the upper 20s. A few slick and slushy spots could develop on roadways, sidewalks, and driveways. The highest snow accumulations are expected across southeastern Kentucky and southern, eastern West Virginia where totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely. Farther north and west, a coating to an inch is expected. It is important to note that this system has been a difficult one to track, and there could still be slight changes in amounts. For now, highest impacts are expected in those southern and eastern zones, and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for these locations starting late Saturday evening.

Snow exits by Sunday afternoon with a clearing sky expected. However, high temperatures will only rise to the mid 30s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dry as high temperatures rise to the low 40s.

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible Tuesday morning as temperatures fall to near 30 degrees. This mix could include rain, sleet, snow, and freezing rain. The afternoon will be dry and mostly cloudy with high temperatures rising to the mid 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy with a wintry mix possible both days. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

For Friday, expect a chance for rain showers in the morning, followed by a mostly cloudy but drier afternoon. High temperatures will rise to near 40 degrees.

So where is the much-talked about bitter, arctic air? It looks to be having a difficult time moving in to our area. Latest signs point to it arriving next Saturday, but this of course is further delayed. So, anyone not a fan of temperatures staying well below freezing with overnight lows in the single digits if not below zero should be satisfied.

Be sure to keep checking back for updates on this difficult and ever-changing forecast!

