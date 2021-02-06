Herd gives up big lead to ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WSAZ) - No lead is safe in college basketball anymore as Marshall lost a 21 point lead 2nd half lead and then fell to Old Dominion Friday night 82-81. Sparked by a 35-10 run, the Monarchs improve to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in Conference USA while Marshall is now 9-5 overall and 3-4 in CUSA. A Taevion Kinsey jumper with 17:14 left to go made it 56-35 then the Herd went ice cold allowing ODU to come back in the game.

Taevion Kinsey led Marshall in scoring with 22 points while Obinna Anochili-Killen added 16 and Mikel Beyers had 13 points. Austin Trice scored 20 points for the Monarchs who outrebounded Marshall 50-28. On the offensive glass, the difference was 24-9. Marshall had a last second shot at the win but a long David Early three didn’t fall.

The same two teams play Saturday night in Norfolk with a tip-off of 7 p.m.

