Ivan McGlone passes away

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Longtime Russell head football coach Ivan McGlone passed away Friday at the age of 82. He coached the Red Devils program from 1976 to 2013 and his teams won two Kentucky state football championships. They happened in 1978 and 2005 and he coached the Red Devils teams to 344 wins over four decades. McGlone is a Hall of Famer in Kentucky and the field is named has been named in his honor for some time. He also coached 5 years at Vinson High School in West Virginia.

Here’s reaction from current Russell head coach T.J. Maynard and his assistant Josh Willis who both played for McGlone 15 years apart. They told WSAZ that the impact McGlone had at Russell cannot be measured.

