Kanawha County Schools: No spring break this semester

Kanawha County Schools on Friday night announced a big change to their academic calendar: no...
Kanawha County Schools on Friday night announced a big change to their academic calendar: no spring break.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Schools on Friday night announced a big change to their academic calendar: no spring break.

School officials said that decision came, in part after they were directed by the West Virginia Department of Education -- saying they are no longer permitted to use non-traditional instruction days from March 8 to March 12.

This means all students will have regular school days -- for those who have selected in person learning that week. Those who are going virtually will attend through that platform.

