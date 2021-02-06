Advertisement

More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KEYC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closing at the Huntington Mall
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
KSP is currently searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of...
KSP | Two men wanted for attempted murder
A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.
Driver walks away from crash
Chesapeake Village Council voted to terminate Police Chief Randy Thompson's position.
Chesapeake Police Chief faces termination

Latest News

Keith Morehouse introduces us to Jack Branon, this week's Hometown Hero.
Hometown Hero | Jack Branon
Vaccine Distribution by State
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
A man from Milton was arrested Friday after a woman told police she had been stabbed with a...
Police: Milton man arrested after woman stabbed with lamppost
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings