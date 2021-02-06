MU women lose to ODU

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Victoria Morris scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to power the Old Dominion women’s basketball team to an 80-70 victory over Marshall Friday evening at the Cam Henderson Center.

The win moved the Monarchs to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in Conference USA, while the Thundering Herd dipped to 4-7 and 3-6.

ODU dressed just eight players, which did not include Amari Young (15.1 points, 9.3 rebounds) and Ajah Wayne (14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds).

Marshall was without starting shooting guard Kristen Mayo (9.5 points) and top reserve Kia Sivils (23.0 minutes per game).

Morris made four of her final five shots in the period, to go with a 5-for-5 effort at the free throw line. Maggie Robinson also finished with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting, while Aziah Hudson added 13 (4-for-4 FGs, 3-for-3 on 3-pointers) and Lanay Wheaton supplied 11. Mariah Adams added a game-high seven assists and Dejah Carter recorded six rebounds.

Marshall’s Savannah Wheeler and Alexis Johnson posted 18 points apiece, and Lorelei Roper turned in another nice performance with 12 (tying a career-high) and Kennedi Colclough added 10. Taylor Pearson equaled a career-best in assists with five and Roper tied a career-high with four blocks. Johnson contributed a game-high eight rebounds as well to complement her career-high scoring total.

