Police: Milton man arrested after woman stabbed with lamppost

A man from Milton was arrested Friday after a woman told police she had been stabbed with a...
A man from Milton was arrested Friday after a woman told police she had been stabbed with a lamppost.(Milton Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Milton was arrested Friday after a woman told police she had been stabbed with a lamppost.

William Glenn, 22, was charged with malicious assault, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and domestic assault, according to the Milton Police Department.

Officers said the incident happened along Adams Avenue. The victim told investigators she was punched, held against her will and stabbed with the lamppost. Officers say the woman’s injuries were consistent with her statement.

Police say they found Glenn hiding in a car where the victim works.

He was taken to the Western Regional Jail; his bond is $35,000.

