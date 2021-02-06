Advertisement

Portsmouth man arrested on drug charge

A Portsmouth man is behind bars on a drug-related charged after police served a search warrant.
A Portsmouth man is behind bars on a drug-related charged after police served a search warrant.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A Portsmouth man is behind bars on a drug-related charged after police served a search warrant.

Portsmouth police say officers with the Portsmouth Police Department’s S.W.A.T and the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of 35-year-old Kyle Everman on the 1900 block of Kendall Avenue.

During the search, officers seized 120 grams of suspected cocaine and digital scales. They say the estimated street value of the suspected cocaine is $12,000

Everman is charged with possession of cocaine, a 1st degree felony.

Everman was arrested and taken to the Scioto County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The case will be forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office to be presented to a grand jury.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closing at the Huntington Mall
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Chesapeake Village Council voted to terminate Police Chief Randy Thompson's position.
Chesapeake Police Chief faces termination
Source: AP
Man arrested on drug charges after raid
A man from Milton was arrested Friday after a woman told police she had been stabbed with a...
Police: Milton man arrested after woman stabbed with lamppost

Latest News

Crews Respond to head-on collision
A road in Putnam County is closed while crews work to clear a brush fire nearby.
Brush fire shuts down Putnam County road
Coronavirus in West Virginia
19 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
Man arrested for stabbing woman with lamppost