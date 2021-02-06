Portsmouth man arrested on drug charge

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A Portsmouth man is behind bars on a drug-related charged after police served a search warrant.

Portsmouth police say officers with the Portsmouth Police Department’s S.W.A.T and the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of 35-year-old Kyle Everman on the 1900 block of Kendall Avenue.

During the search, officers seized 120 grams of suspected cocaine and digital scales. They say the estimated street value of the suspected cocaine is $12,000

Everman is charged with possession of cocaine, a 1st degree felony.

Everman was arrested and taken to the Scioto County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The case will be forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office to be presented to a grand jury.

