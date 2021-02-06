Portsmouth Police release new app

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth Police Department introduced an app to improve communication with citizens.

“The primary purpose is to get information to the public as quickly as possible,” administrative Sgt. Joe Shupert said.

Portsmouth residents can now download an app that lets them have immediate access to public safety alerts, getting up-to-date information such as street closures and major incidents.

The app also has features that help keep a watchful eye on possible dangers in your neighborhood.

For a mother of teenage girls, Stacey McWharter feels a sense of relief knowing her daughters can use this app to prepare.

“Having young girls, it definitely makes me feel safe to know that you could go onto this app and check out the surrounding area and see where sex offenders are,” McWharter said.

An interactive map that lets you see how many are in your area provides individual descriptions.

“So, you know where they are, so that may be a place to avoid,” Shupert said.

Other features include: submitting a tip if you see any suspicious activity, information on city permits, a list of contact information for Portsmouth officers, COVID-19 information, descriptions of services that the police department provides, as well as the option to submit community feedback.

“You know, in today’s society, a lot of things are changing quickly, there’s a lot of dangerous things going on and, as a parent, our job is to keep our kids safe. I definitely feel better knowing that’s an option.”

The app is free to download, as long as you have a smartphone.

To find the app, all you have to do is type in “Portsmouth Police Ohio” in the App Store or Google Play.

