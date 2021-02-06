Smaller Kanawha County towns struggle to recruit, keep police officers

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - So far, two towns in Eastern Kanawha County have created partnerships with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in order to have more police protection in their communities.

“Lately (smaller towns are) having trouble maintaining 24-hour a day police protection, so the sheriff’s department (started) a program where they do that inside of the towns, answer primary calls,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

In October, WSAZ reported that the town of Glasgow entered the partnership with the department, as they had no police officers to patrol the town. Last week, East Bank Police Department, who only has three police officers, also entered a similar partnership and will now have deputies patrolling for four to six hours every week on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Most of the smaller towns struggle a lot, some are different than others due to their tax base,” Carper said. “I mean, COVID-19 (has) hurt everybody and the smaller you are the worst it is. But statistically, the ones in the eastern part of the county seem to suffer the most.”

Some residents in the town of Cedar Grove, which sits right beside Glasgow in the eastern part of the county, told WSAZ they hope their town also adopts the new program.

“If it’s an emergency and you have to call Metro, it depends on how close they are,” said Beverly Christy, who comes to Cedar Grove often, as she has family there. “Sometimes they may be in Glasgow working, which is an awesome deal, but most of the time you have to wait until somebody from Charleston can get here.”

Cedar Grove Mayor Jim Hudnall says, at this time, the town has one police officer but that officer is on leave while working with FEMA for COVID-19 relief. If there is a 911 call, troopers or deputies respond but they do not patrol the town.

“It would be nice if we had a police presence, 24 hours a day,” said Kennith Crook, who has lived in Cedar Grove all of his life. “There’s older people around here that don’t feel safe. There’s people that are not in good health that (are) older and don’t feel safe.”

“There’s a lot of people that have cameras up because, they want to know who is around their house,” Christy told WSAZ, “what they take, and that’s concerning.”

Mayor Hudnall tells WSAZ he will be looking into adopting the sheriff’s office program for Cedar Grove.

