Advertisement

Soldier returns home from Guantanamo Bay

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday morning couldn’t have come any sooner for the Blackburn family.

Their patriarch, Timothy Blackburn, flew back into Yeager Airport to see his family for the first time in over a year.

“Seeing the ground get closer and closer into Charleston, I couldn’t hold it in,” Blackburn said. “I’m bawling up. I’m so happy.”

Blackburn, a hospital corpsman with the Navy, has been station at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba since December 2019. It was the second deployment in his 10-year military career.

He says he’s coming back to quite a different world.

“So I deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba before the pandemic started and I was overseas when all the policies went into place with masks and all the precautions,” Blackburn said. “So coming back right now is really the first time I’m seeing it.”

While he’s ready to transitions back to civilian life, Blackburn says he’s most excited to spend time with the ones he loves most.

“I’m going to take my time and I have plenty of leave to burn up,” Blackburn said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Store closing at the Huntington Mall
KSP is currently searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of...
KSP | Two men wanted for attempted murder
A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.
Driver walks away from crash
A woman who faked her own death and was later found hiding in a closet was sentenced Wednesday...
Woman who faked her own death sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Nearly 450 Cabell County Schools staff members age 50 and above got their second dose of the...
Many Cabell County Schools employees receive second COVID-19 vaccinations
wsaz
Soldier returns home from Guantanamo Bay
A man from Fayette County pleaded guilty to sharing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Mike...
Fayette County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
COVID-19 restrictions changing W.Va. legislative session