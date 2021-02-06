Advertisement

Tomcats top Russell while the ‘Burg falls in OT

Ashland improves to 7-2 this season.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Tomcats had a massive 2nd quarter and went on to beat Russell Friday night by a final of 76-58. The Tomcats outscored the Red Devils 24-8 as they led at the half by 21 points. In the game, Ashland’s Cole Villers scored his 1,000th point as they improve to 7-2 on the year and next play at Louisville Male on February 13th. Russell is now 6-4.

In Ohio, Wheelersburg lost to Waverly in overtime by a final of 57-47 as the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season. The Pirates are now 16-1 and have two more regular season games. They play at Eastern on Tuesday and host South Webster next Friday night.

