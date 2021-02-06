Advertisement

WVU beats KU

Big 12 Conference logo
Big 12 Conference logo(AP Images)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Big 12 is arguably one of the best conferences in college basketball and all you have to do is check the WVU schedule to realize that. The 17th ranked Mountaineers are in the midst of seven straight games against Top 25 Big 12 teams. On Saturday, they beat #23 Kansas by a final of 91-79.

The Mountaineers led at the half by ten points but it took Kansas 2:08 to tie the game up at 47-47. When the game reached the under 12 minute media time out, WVU held a slim three point lead 61-58. WVU then went on a 21-11 run over the next 8 minutes which helped them get the win.

WVU was led in scoring by Miles McBride who had 29 points and he was joined in double figures by Taz Sherman, Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews who combined for 54 points. WVU improves to 13-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12. They next play at #13 Texas Tech on February 9th.

