10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 10 more COVID-19-related deaths and 518 new cases.

DHHR says that the deaths of a 94-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Hardy County, an 84-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old female from Mingo County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, and a 69-year old male from Gilmer County have been confirmed.

As of Sunday morning, is reporting 1,992,366 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 124,708 total cases and 2,129 total deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,199), Boone (1,481), Braxton (756), Brooke (1,943), Cabell (7,298), Calhoun (216), Clay (361), Doddridge (431), Fayette (2,497), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,317), Hampshire (1,448), Hancock (2,535), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,621), Jackson (1,607), Jefferson (3,438), Kanawha (11,398), Lewis (914), Lincoln (1,162), Logan (2,542), Marion (3,501), Marshall (2,901), Mason (1,705), McDowell (1,296), Mercer (4,001), Mineral (2,526), Mingo (2,002), Monongalia (7,347), Monroe (904), Morgan (884), Nicholas (1,097), Ohio (3,474), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,463), Putnam (3,953), Raleigh (4,338), Randolph (2,268), Ritchie (579), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (589), Upshur (1,570), Wayne (2,475), Webster (274), Wetzel (1,028), Wirt (331), Wood (6,689), Wyoming (1,661).

