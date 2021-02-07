First Warning Forecast | Active week ahead with highly variable weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week’s weather is all about timing and location as numerous rounds of precipitation are expected, along with colder temperatures by the weekend. Some areas will see lower temperatures and more wintry precipitation than others, and shifts in the forecast are still possible. So, be sure to stay on top of the forecast all week!

Sunday evening stays clear and quiet. Temperatures quickly drop to around 20 degrees by midnight.

Other than a few passing clouds, the overnight period will be mostly clear, calm, and very cold as low temperatures fall to the low to mid teens.

Despite the cold start, Monday will see high temperatures rising to the mid 40s for the afternoon. Much of the day will be sunny, but cloud cover increases from the west towards sunset.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will see the chance for rain and snow showers. Precipitation, especially the snow, looks to favor southeastern Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and northern West Virginia. Low temperatures drop to the low 30s.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy but dry and seasonable with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The forecast gets complicated on Wednesday as another round of precipitation spreads across the area. This looks to fall as snow across northern portions of the Tri-State, rain across the south, and potentially sleet or freezing rain in the middle. High temperatures range from near 30 degrees north to near 40 degrees south, and areas that do stay below freezing all day will see the highest impacts. A similar setup is expected on Thursday.

The wintry mix may linger into Friday morning before pushing out, giving way to a drier but still fairly cloudy Friday afternoon. High temperatures rise to the upper 30s.

Saturday will see continued cloud cover and colder temperatures as afternoon highs rise to the upper 20s. Snow will be possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning, followed by partial clearing Sunday afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday stay in the mid 20s.

