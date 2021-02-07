Advertisement

Giving back to those who serve our country

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gathering together to fight against veteran suicide.

Saturday Morning in Charleston, West Virginia folks came together to help supports the cause through Mission 22.

Meeting up to raise money that goes back into helping veterans who struggle when they come home from combat.

“Most people don’t realize what is going on in the veterans community,” says State Leader of Mission 22, Benjamin Cast, “There’s an average of twenty-two veterans a day committing suicide and recently with COVID going on, those number have only gone up due to depression and loss of jobs.”

Saturday, drivers gathered to help raise money and awareness for the issue. Driving their jeeps and other vehicles through a trail ride.

Mission 22 leaders say the veterans who struggle with dark thoughts and PTSD are more prevalent than some may think, and raising money along with awareness on this issue makes sure no one goes through it alone.

