Herd doesn’t lose big lead this time

NORFOLK, Va. (WSAZ) - With 17 minutes to go Friday night against ODU, Marshall led by 20 plus points and ended up losing by one. A day later, the Herd was again up 20 plus with the same amount of time left and didn’t let history repeat itself. The Herd crushed Old Dominion Saturday night by a final of 87-67. Marshall was led in scoring by Andrew Taylor and Jarrod West who both had 18 points. Taevion Kinsey added 17 and Goran Miladinovich had 10.

The Herd shot much better than the night before where they were 33 of 63 from the floor and 13 of 27 from three point range. Marshall is now 10-5 overall and 4-4 in Conference USA. They’ll play just their second and third CUSA conference home games next weekend when they host Middle Tennessee State.

