Ironton bar cited for health violations

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Sunday that Boomers Sports Bar in Ironton has been cited for violating health orders.

According to a release, the bar received a citation for improper conduct. Investigators say at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, agents observed 70 patrons crowded shoulder-to-shoulder around the main bar while a live bad played on stage.

The Ohio Investigative Unit says numerous patrons stood while consuming alcohol and intermingling with other social groups. Investigators say little to no social distancing measures were in place and few patrons or staff wore face coverings.

The OIU says the case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

