Advertisement

Legislators push additional diabetic supply bill

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Del. Matthew Rohrbach (R) Cabell, is working to co-sponsor a bill this session with Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D) Monongalia regarding co-pays for diabetic supplies.

Last year, HB 4543 was passed capping insulin expenses at $100. Now the two hope to add additional help for those diabetics looking to take oral medication or rely on other equipment like insulin pumps.

Health officials say this bill could help diabetics get their health under control and lessen their long-term damage.

“This is good public health policy to try to get people under better control as far as their diabetes goes,” said Rohrbach. “Down the road we’ll have much fewer problems with the end organ damage. Blindness, renal failure, strokes, heart attacks, amputation, all of the things we see from long term uncontrolled diabetes, we can now get a lot of handle on that with new medications and technologies.”

He says West Virginia leads the nation in most studies regarding incidence of diabetes and realizes it’s a serious problem for those who live in our area.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closing at the Huntington Mall
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Crews Respond to head-on collision
Chesapeake Village Council voted to terminate Police Chief Randy Thompson's position.
Chesapeake Police Chief faces termination
A man from Milton was arrested Friday after a woman told police she had been stabbed with a...
Police: Milton man arrested after woman stabbed with lamppost

Latest News

Taking the “Polar Plunge”
PUTNAM COUNTY VACCINATION CLINIC
PUTNAM COUNTY VACCINATION CLINIC
Vaccines were distributed in Kanawha County to residents Saturday.
Kanawha County COVID-19 Vaccinations
Additional blessing boxes are being added to several Huntington neighborhoods.
Teens create ‘Blessing Boxes’ for community in need