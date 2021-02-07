Advertisement

Taking the “Polar Plunge”

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taking a cold swim for charity.

Saturday evening, The City of Hurricane hosted their 4th Annual Polar Plunge.

The event is held each year to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says this is the largest crowd he’s seen in the four years the event has taken place.

“It’s just a strong event for us,” says John Corbett, CEO of Special Olympics for West Virginia, “It’ll allow us to do some great things for our Special Olympics athletes going forward. We’re very grateful for all of those folks that came out and braved the cold water for a great cause.”

The daring participants raised around 50 dollars each, dicing in to the cold water that was around 20 to 30 degrees.

