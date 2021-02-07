Teens create ‘Blessing Boxes’ for community in need

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of teenagers is making a difference in their community, one box and one blessing at a time.

West Virginia Ray of Hope Foundation is using their Student to Mentor Program to help teens learn life skills, while also giving back to those around them.

What may look like a storage box is actually filled with blessings for those in need.

A Blessing Box has been placed in front of Newness of Life on 9th Avenue in Huntington. The box is stuffed with gloves, blankets, socks, food and personal hygiene items as a gift to those who are struggling or might not have warm clothes or a meal.

The group is partnering with teenagers to head up each project. This week the first ribbon was cut on one of six blessing boxes. Each one cost about $200 and local businesses helped to stuff and fill the boxes.

“Be grateful that you’re in a position, that God put you in a position that you can take care of yourself,” said Curtis Jones. “You’re healthy, you have people around you and don’t take anything for granted”

Jones is 15-years-old and says he learned a lot about himself and other life-skills like fundraising, marketing and management.

The students were able to get a grant through Marshall University to purchase the boxes. Several local businesses have already committed to making donations to keep the boxes stocked.

