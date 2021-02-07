Advertisement

Teens create ‘Blessing Boxes’ for community in need

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of teenagers is making a difference in their community, one box and one blessing at a time.

West Virginia Ray of Hope Foundation is using their Student to Mentor Program to help teens learn life skills, while also giving back to those around them.

What may look like a storage box is actually filled with blessings for those in need.

A Blessing Box has been placed in front of Newness of Life on 9th Avenue in Huntington. The box is stuffed with gloves, blankets, socks, food and personal hygiene items as a gift to those who are struggling or might not have warm clothes or a meal.

The group is partnering with teenagers to head up each project. This week the first ribbon was cut on one of six blessing boxes. Each one cost about $200 and local businesses helped to stuff and fill the boxes.

“Be grateful that you’re in a position, that God put you in a position that you can take care of yourself,” said Curtis Jones. “You’re healthy, you have people around you and don’t take anything for granted”

Jones is 15-years-old and says he learned a lot about himself and other life-skills like fundraising, marketing and management.

The students were able to get a grant through Marshall University to purchase the boxes. Several local businesses have already committed to making donations to keep the boxes stocked.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closing at the Huntington Mall
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Chesapeake Village Council voted to terminate Police Chief Randy Thompson's position.
Chesapeake Police Chief faces termination
Source: AP
Man arrested on drug charges after raid
A man from Milton was arrested Friday after a woman told police she had been stabbed with a...
Police: Milton man arrested after woman stabbed with lamppost

Latest News

A Lawrence County, Kentucky man was arrested Thursday for trafficking and weapon charges.
Man arrested for trafficking and weapon charges
Crews Respond to head-on collision
A Portsmouth man is behind bars on a drug-related charged after police served a search warrant.
Portsmouth man arrested on drug charge
A road in Putnam County is closed while crews work to clear a brush fire nearby.
Brush fire shuts down Putnam County road