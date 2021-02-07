Advertisement

Tennessee pulls away from UK

Kentucky upsets No. 11 Tennessee.
Kentucky upsets No. 11 Tennessee.(UK Athletics)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The long year for the Kentucky Wildcats continued Saturday night as Tennessee beat them 82-71 in Lexington. The Cats had a 10 point lead with 12:00 minutes to go but went on an almost 4 minute scoring drought which let the Volunteers back in the game. Both teams traded leads until another crucial part of the game. With the game tied at 64, UT went on a 12-0 run as the Cats endured another four minute span where they didn’t score a point.

UK falls to 5-12 overall and 4-6 in the SEC. They were led in scoring by Keion Brooks who had 23 points and next host Arkansas on February 9th.

