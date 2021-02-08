Advertisement

42 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 42 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, as of Monday, there are 11,586 total COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths have been reported. 239 people have died from the virus in Kanawha County.

1,350 cases are active.

70 additional people have recovered. There have been 9,997 recoveries overall.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sports bar in Ironton, Oh. facing several health violations.
Ironton bar cited for health violations
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A Lawrence County, Kentucky man was arrested Thursday for trafficking and weapon charges.
Man arrested for trafficking and weapon charges
Crews Respond to head-on collision

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
COVID-19 Ky. | 1,003 new cases, 40 more deaths
Five Below Grand Opening
Five Below holds grand opening in Ashland
Five Below Grand Opening in Ashland
Five Below Grand Opening in Ashland
Accident
Portion of Route 35 reopens in Putnam County