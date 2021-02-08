42 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 42 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, as of Monday, there are 11,586 total COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths have been reported. 239 people have died from the virus in Kanawha County.

1,350 cases are active.

70 additional people have recovered. There have been 9,997 recoveries overall.

