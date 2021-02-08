Advertisement

Boyd County girls move up in rankings

Ashland boys almost in top 10
The latest AP rankings are released in Kentucky high school basketball
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Here are the top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. There is a month left in the regular season for both the boys and girls teams. The Boyd County girls are now the 3rd ranked team in the state with the Ashland boys sitting at #12.

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bowling Green (7) 9-0 106 1

2. Lexington Catholic (3) 9-0 86 2

3. Cov. Catholic - 12-2 80 4

4. North Laurel (1) 12-0 78 3

5. Lou. Ballard - 4-0 64 7

6. Lou. Male - 2-1 47 5

7. George Rogers Clark - 11-1 35 6

8. Elizabethtown - 7-1 34 9

9. Lou. Fern Creek - 3-0 28 10

10. St. Henry - 8-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Lyon Co. 12. Ashland Blazer 7. John Hardin 5. Frederick Douglass 4. Harlan County 3. Highlands 3.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Anderson Co. (11) 13-0 110 1

2. Elizabethtown - 11-0 83 3

3. Boyd Co. - 7-0 80 4

4. Marshall Co. - 11-1 67 7

5. Lou. Sacred Heart - 10-2 59 2

6. Bullitt East - 8-0 48 NR

7. Ryle - 8-2 29 8

8. Notre Dame - 10-2 21 9

(tie) Lou. Butler - 1-1 21 6

10. Bethlehem - 12-3 20 5

Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 18. Cooper 16. Wayne Co. 8. North Laurel 8. Graves Co. 6. Lex. Paul Dunbar 4. Scott 2. Pulaski Southwestern 2. Bardstown 2. George Rogers Clark 1.

