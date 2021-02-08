Buckeyes and WVU move up in hoops rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Almost exactly a month ago, the Ohio State Buckeyes were unranked and today they cracked the top five in the latest Associated Press basketball rankings. OSU is currently 4th just behind #1 Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan. The West Virginia Mountaineers moved up three spots to #14 and they play #7 Texas Tech Tuesday night in Lubbock. Here’s the entire Top 25 for the week of February 7th. On a side note, this is the first time since 1961 that Kentucky, Duke, UNC, UCLA and Kansas were unranked at the same time.

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (55) 18-0 1567 1

2. Baylor (8) 17-0 1520 2

3. Michigan 13-1 1438 4

4. Ohio St. 15-4 1365 7

5. Villanova 12-2 1281 3

6. Illinois 13-5 1239 12

7. Texas Tech 14-5 1102 13

8. Houston 16-2 1060 5

9. Virginia 13-3 969 14

10. Missouri 13-3 966 18

11. Alabama 15-5 911 10

12. Oklahoma 12-5 863 9

13. Texas 11-5 841 6

14. West Virginia 13-5 824 17

15. Iowa 13-6 757 8

16. Tennessee 13-4 690 11

17. Florida St. 10-3 514 20

18. Virginia Tech 14-4 486 16

19. Creighton 14-5 465 15

20. Southern Cal 15-3 411 -

21. Wisconsin 14-6 358 19

22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 200 -

23. Oklahoma St. 12-5 181 -

24. Purdue 13-7 85 24

25. Rutgers 11-6 65 -

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.

