COVID-19 in W.Va. | Two deaths, 398 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 8, 2021, there have been 1,999,295 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 125,106 total cases and 2,131 total deaths.

The deaths include a 69-year old female from Berkeley County and a 73-year old male from Berkeley County.

As of Monday, 398 new cases have been reported.

There are 15,557 active cases.

107,418 people have recovered.

219,892 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed. 105,889 people have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,241), Boone (1,484), Braxton (756), Brooke (1,946), Cabell (7,312), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (432), Fayette (2,507), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,019), Greenbrier (2,326), Hampshire (1,449), Hancock (2,535), Hardy (1,242), Harrison (4,631), Jackson (1,614), Jefferson (3,451), Kanawha (11,445), Lewis (928), Lincoln (1,165), Logan (2,553), Marion (3,514), Marshall (2,914), Mason (1,709), McDowell (1,304), Mercer (4,015), Mineral (2,531), Mingo (2,008), Monongalia (7,365), Monroe (910), Morgan (891), Nicholas (1,102), Ohio (3,478), Pendleton (601), Pleasants (779), Pocahontas (569), Preston (2,468), Putnam (3,962), Raleigh (4,355), Randolph (2,283), Ritchie (582), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,042), Tucker (477), Tyler (591), Upshur (1,578), Wayne (2,483), Webster (275), Wetzel (1,030), Wirt (332), Wood (6,709), Wyoming (1,664).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.