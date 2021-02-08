Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,003 new cases, 40 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,003 new COVID-19 cases and 40 more deaths.

While the governor said the number of deaths remains too high, he said the other statistics are trending in the right direction.

Beshear said Monday’s test positivity rate was 7.78%, the lowest since Nov. 10. The number of red counties was 95, also the lowest in quite some time.

The governor credits the results to residents doing the right things, including wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

“If we let our guard down, everything changes,” he said, saying the virus variants are a risk. “Trends only move in the right direction with your hard work.”

Beshear also reported that the ICU hospital capacity map is the best-looking it has been in months, with only two areas in the red.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination effort, the governor reported that nearly 445,000 people have been vaccinated. He said more than 90 percent of vaccine supply has been utilized so far. He said state officials are working for equity in the vaccine rollout to reach minority populations.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sports bar in Ironton, Oh. facing several health violations.
Ironton bar cited for health violations
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A Lawrence County, Kentucky man was arrested Thursday for trafficking and weapon charges.
Man arrested for trafficking and weapon charges
Crews Respond to head-on collision

Latest News

Five Below Grand Opening
Five Below holds grand opening in Ashland
COVID-19
42 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County
Five Below Grand Opening in Ashland
Five Below Grand Opening in Ashland
Accident
Portion of Route 35 reopens in Putnam County