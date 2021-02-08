COVID-19 Ky. | 1,003 new cases, 40 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,003 new COVID-19 cases and 40 more deaths.

While the governor said the number of deaths remains too high, he said the other statistics are trending in the right direction.

Beshear said Monday’s test positivity rate was 7.78%, the lowest since Nov. 10. The number of red counties was 95, also the lowest in quite some time.

The governor credits the results to residents doing the right things, including wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

“If we let our guard down, everything changes,” he said, saying the virus variants are a risk. “Trends only move in the right direction with your hard work.”

Beshear also reported that the ICU hospital capacity map is the best-looking it has been in months, with only two areas in the red.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination effort, the governor reported that nearly 445,000 people have been vaccinated. He said more than 90 percent of vaccine supply has been utilized so far. He said state officials are working for equity in the vaccine rollout to reach minority populations.

