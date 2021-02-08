Cruisers damaged during pursuit of stolen vehicle

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A pursuit damaged multiple police cruisers and lead to an arrest.

Kentucky State Police say they were notified by the Pikeville City Police Department about a pursuit on Sunday just before 2 p.m. The officer was chasing a Chrysler 300 entering Coal Run city limits. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Ohio.

Troopers joined the pursuit near US 23 and Main Street in Coal Run. It went into Floyd County and ended near Ivy Creek.

During the pursuit, investigators say three KSP cruisers were hit by the vehicle, which caused minor damage.

The driver of the Chrysler, Daniel Brock, 21, of Pikeville, was arrested.

He’s charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer), 3 counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Operating Motor Vehicle under the influence of Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Aggravated Circumstance), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator License, Possessions of Controlled Substance 2nd degree (Hallucinogen), and Buy or Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

Brock was also charged by Pikeville City Police.

A woman and a child, who was approximately 18 months old, were also in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.