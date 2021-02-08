Advertisement

Environmental Superhero Camp with WVSU

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Feb. 8, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - AN Environmental Superheroes STEM Camp begins in March 2021. It’s open to all WV Youth Grades 3rd-4th.

Hannah Payne, Director of CASTEM at WVSU, shares the details about this upcoming camp.

During this 4-week virtual program, students will become Environmental Superheroes by learning how they can take action every day to help the planet in a big way. Supplies will be provided to participating students. To learn more check out the West Virginia State University Facebook and website page.

