Environmental Superhero Camp with WVSU
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - AN Environmental Superheroes STEM Camp begins in March 2021. It’s open to all WV Youth Grades 3rd-4th.
Hannah Payne, Director of CASTEM at WVSU, shares the details about this upcoming camp.
During this 4-week virtual program, students will become Environmental Superheroes by learning how they can take action every day to help the planet in a big way. Supplies will be provided to participating students. To learn more check out the West Virginia State University Facebook and website page.
