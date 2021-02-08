Advertisement

Flames spread after building catches fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A building caught fire Monday afternoon and flames quickly spread to a garage and camper nearby.

The fire happened along Left Fork Barker Ridge Road.

Fire crews with the Milton Fire Department say no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews say there’s no reason to believe the fire is suspicious in nature.

The homeowner told the WSAZ crew at the scene that flames appeared to start near an air conditioning and heating unit.

