Johnson Central star names his top 8 teams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Then there were 8 schools left to choose from for Grant Bingham. The Johnson Central offensive lineman announced on Twitter Monday who his top college teams are with his senior season looming in the fall of 2021. He listed WVU, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Arkansas and Northwestern. On the 247sports.com website, Bingham is listed as the 4th best recruit in the state of Kentucky and the 37th best offensive tackle in the country.

