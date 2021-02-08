Advertisement

Johnson Central star names his top 8 teams

Grant Bingham narrowed his college choices Monday afternoon.
Clay County vs Johnson Central highlights
Clay County vs Johnson Central highlights
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Then there were 8 schools left to choose from for Grant Bingham. The Johnson Central offensive lineman announced on Twitter Monday who his top college teams are with his senior season looming in the fall of 2021. He listed WVU, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Arkansas and Northwestern. On the 247sports.com website, Bingham is listed as the 4th best recruit in the state of Kentucky and the 37th best offensive tackle in the country.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sports bar in Ironton, Oh. facing several health violations.
Ironton bar cited for health violations
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
A Lawrence County, Kentucky man was arrested Thursday for trafficking and weapon charges.
Man arrested for trafficking and weapon charges
Crews Respond to head-on collision
Coronavirus in West Virginia
10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Miles McBride honored by Big 12 Monday
Baylor MBB vs. Texas
WVU vs. Baylor games postponed
Ohio State players celebrate on the bench in the second half during an NCAA college basketball...
Buckeyes and WVU move up in hoops rankings
Bill Nunn elected to NFL Hall of Fame Saturday
WV State alum heading to NFL Hall of Fame