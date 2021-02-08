Kentucky Department of Education releases new guidance on student retention

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Education released new COVID-19 guidance.

The documents include information on student retention or promotion, operating schools after staff vaccinations and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund Two (ESSER II).

The first document acknowledges that the period of extended hybrid and/or remote learning resulting from the coronavirus pandemic may present challenges not seen in traditional in-person classroom instruction.

The Department of Education says this means educators will need to continually assess where gaps of student knowledge exists in order to design effective Tier 1 instruction. You can read the document here.

The second document is called “COVID-19 Guidance for Schools: Operating Schools After Vaccination,” and includes information on how schools operate after staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

The third document has an overview of the allocable and intended uses of the ESSER Fund for school leaders. A second ESSER fund was authorized by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act in December. The act includes the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations, which provides $928,274,720 in additional emergency aid to the KDE. 90% of this emergency aid goes to schools and districts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

New guidance is being created by the KDE as the pandemic evolves. To find more information and resources, click here.

