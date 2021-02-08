Man charged with assault on officer

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing several charges after an altercation which lead to two deputies getting hurt.

It happened on Sunday in the Craigsville area.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic incident. When they tried to arrest the suspect, there was an altercation that injured the deputies.

The officers were treated and released.

Kelcey Nicholas is charged with malicious assault on an officer, battery of an officer and domestic assault.

He is being held in Central Regional Jail.

