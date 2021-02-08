Advertisement

Man charged with assault on officer

Kelcey Nicholas
Kelcey Nicholas(WSAZ, WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing several charges after an altercation which lead to two deputies getting hurt.

It happened on Sunday in the Craigsville area.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic incident. When they tried to arrest the suspect, there was an altercation that injured the deputies.

The officers were treated and released.

Kelcey Nicholas is charged with malicious assault on an officer, battery of an officer and domestic assault.

He is being held in Central Regional Jail.

