Man charged with rape sentenced to prison

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Gallipolis who was convicted of rape has been sentenced.

Gary. P. McGuire, 45, was sentenced to a minimum of ten years and the judge says he will serve a maximum of 15 years.

He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Once McGuire is out of prison, he will be under state supervision for five years.

According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren, this is considered a big win for the county.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office has assisted in this case.

No other details have been released.

